MIB Announces Winners of ‘Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav’ National Creative Campaign

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, has announced the winners of four national-level creative challenges organised under the ‘Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav’ campaign. Conducted in collaboration with MyGov, the initiative invited citizens to share their personal narratives and creative works that reflect India’s remarkable transformation over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

A Citizens’ Movement Towards Viksit Bharat@2047

Aligned with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, the campaign received overwhelming participation from people of all ages and backgrounds. Citizens used diverse creative formats—including reels, short videos, and blogs—to express how governance reforms, development programmes, and social empowerment initiatives have shaped their lives.

These contributions not only showcased the evolving face of New India but also expanded public engagement by documenting grassroots experiences, innovation, and aspirations. The campaign emerged as a powerful platform amplifying citizens’ voices in the nation’s journey towards a developed and empowered India.

Winners Across Four Categories

Below are the category-wise winners declared by the Ministry:

1. Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav – Instagram Reel Contest

1st Prize: Indrajeet Subodh Mashankar

2nd Prize: Manjari V Mahajan

3rd Prize: Mishti Lohare

Consolation Prizes (7):Mohammad Hazim Rather, Anubhawi Sinha, Ayushman Barmaiya, Sidharth M, Kartik Bhatnagar, Aishwarya Kumavat, Atish Mohapatra

2. Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav – YouTube Shorts Challenge

1st Prize: Manthan Rohit

2nd Prize: Jr Tube Channel

3rd Prize: Lekha Chetan Kothari

Consolation Prizes (7):Soumita Dutta, Haimanti Mete, Dinesh Chotia, Divya Bishnoi, Tapesh, Sidharth M, Dinesh Kumar

3. Short AV Challenge – Story of New India

1st Prize: Sushovan Manna

2nd Prize: Pappe Som

3rd Prize: Ravi Parihar

Consolation Prizes (2):Dinesh Chotia, Sidharth M

4. Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav – Blog Writing Contest

1st Prize: Krishna Gupta

2nd Prize: Sinjini Chatterjee

3rd Prize: Brinda Somani

Consolation Prizes (7):Noopur Joshi, Trisha Singh Baghel, Minakshi Bhansali, Vishwanath Klair, Nandani Bhawsar, SriramGanesh, Apoorva

Celebrating Creativity and National Transformation

The Ministry congratulated all winners and extended appreciation to every participant for contributing their reflections on the nation’s development. It urged citizens—especially the winners—to continue using creativity as a force to share stories of progress, innovation, and nation-building.

Through initiatives like these, the Government reaffirms its commitment to fostering public participation and encouraging citizens to document and celebrate India’s journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat.