MIB Announces Winners of ‘Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav’ National Creative Campaign
Aligned with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, the campaign received overwhelming participation from people of all ages and backgrounds.
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, has announced the winners of four national-level creative challenges organised under the ‘Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav’ campaign. Conducted in collaboration with MyGov, the initiative invited citizens to share their personal narratives and creative works that reflect India’s remarkable transformation over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.
A Citizens’ Movement Towards Viksit Bharat@2047
Aligned with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, the campaign received overwhelming participation from people of all ages and backgrounds. Citizens used diverse creative formats—including reels, short videos, and blogs—to express how governance reforms, development programmes, and social empowerment initiatives have shaped their lives.
These contributions not only showcased the evolving face of New India but also expanded public engagement by documenting grassroots experiences, innovation, and aspirations. The campaign emerged as a powerful platform amplifying citizens’ voices in the nation’s journey towards a developed and empowered India.
Winners Across Four Categories
Below are the category-wise winners declared by the Ministry:
1. Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav – Instagram Reel Contest
-
1st Prize: Indrajeet Subodh Mashankar
-
2nd Prize: Manjari V Mahajan
-
3rd Prize: Mishti Lohare
Consolation Prizes (7):Mohammad Hazim Rather, Anubhawi Sinha, Ayushman Barmaiya, Sidharth M, Kartik Bhatnagar, Aishwarya Kumavat, Atish Mohapatra
2. Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav – YouTube Shorts Challenge
-
1st Prize: Manthan Rohit
-
2nd Prize: Jr Tube Channel
-
3rd Prize: Lekha Chetan Kothari
Consolation Prizes (7):Soumita Dutta, Haimanti Mete, Dinesh Chotia, Divya Bishnoi, Tapesh, Sidharth M, Dinesh Kumar
3. Short AV Challenge – Story of New India
-
1st Prize: Sushovan Manna
-
2nd Prize: Pappe Som
-
3rd Prize: Ravi Parihar
Consolation Prizes (2):Dinesh Chotia, Sidharth M
4. Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav – Blog Writing Contest
-
1st Prize: Krishna Gupta
-
2nd Prize: Sinjini Chatterjee
-
3rd Prize: Brinda Somani
Consolation Prizes (7):Noopur Joshi, Trisha Singh Baghel, Minakshi Bhansali, Vishwanath Klair, Nandani Bhawsar, SriramGanesh, Apoorva
Celebrating Creativity and National Transformation
The Ministry congratulated all winners and extended appreciation to every participant for contributing their reflections on the nation’s development. It urged citizens—especially the winners—to continue using creativity as a force to share stories of progress, innovation, and nation-building.
Through initiatives like these, the Government reaffirms its commitment to fostering public participation and encouraging citizens to document and celebrate India’s journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat.