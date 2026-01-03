Left Menu

MIB Announces Winners of ‘Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav’ National Creative Campaign

Aligned with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, the campaign received overwhelming participation from people of all ages and backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:05 IST
MIB Announces Winners of ‘Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav’ National Creative Campaign
The Ministry congratulated all winners and extended appreciation to every participant for contributing their reflections on the nation’s development. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, has announced the winners of four national-level creative challenges organised under the ‘Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav’ campaign. Conducted in collaboration with MyGov, the initiative invited citizens to share their personal narratives and creative works that reflect India’s remarkable transformation over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

A Citizens’ Movement Towards Viksit Bharat@2047

Aligned with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, the campaign received overwhelming participation from people of all ages and backgrounds. Citizens used diverse creative formats—including reels, short videos, and blogs—to express how governance reforms, development programmes, and social empowerment initiatives have shaped their lives.

These contributions not only showcased the evolving face of New India but also expanded public engagement by documenting grassroots experiences, innovation, and aspirations. The campaign emerged as a powerful platform amplifying citizens’ voices in the nation’s journey towards a developed and empowered India.

Winners Across Four Categories

Below are the category-wise winners declared by the Ministry:

1. Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav – Instagram Reel Contest

  • 1st Prize: Indrajeet Subodh Mashankar

  • 2nd Prize: Manjari V Mahajan

  • 3rd Prize: Mishti Lohare

Consolation Prizes (7):Mohammad Hazim Rather, Anubhawi Sinha, Ayushman Barmaiya, Sidharth M, Kartik Bhatnagar, Aishwarya Kumavat, Atish Mohapatra

2. Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav – YouTube Shorts Challenge

  • 1st Prize: Manthan Rohit

  • 2nd Prize: Jr Tube Channel

  • 3rd Prize: Lekha Chetan Kothari

Consolation Prizes (7):Soumita Dutta, Haimanti Mete, Dinesh Chotia, Divya Bishnoi, Tapesh, Sidharth M, Dinesh Kumar

3. Short AV Challenge – Story of New India

  • 1st Prize: Sushovan Manna

  • 2nd Prize: Pappe Som

  • 3rd Prize: Ravi Parihar

Consolation Prizes (2):Dinesh Chotia, Sidharth M

4. Badalta Bharat Mera Anubhav – Blog Writing Contest

  • 1st Prize: Krishna Gupta

  • 2nd Prize: Sinjini Chatterjee

  • 3rd Prize: Brinda Somani

Consolation Prizes (7):Noopur Joshi, Trisha Singh Baghel, Minakshi Bhansali, Vishwanath Klair, Nandani Bhawsar, SriramGanesh, Apoorva

Celebrating Creativity and National Transformation

The Ministry congratulated all winners and extended appreciation to every participant for contributing their reflections on the nation’s development. It urged citizens—especially the winners—to continue using creativity as a force to share stories of progress, innovation, and nation-building.

Through initiatives like these, the Government reaffirms its commitment to fostering public participation and encouraging citizens to document and celebrate India’s journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat.

 

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026