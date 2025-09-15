Left Menu

SP protests in UP's Kannauj over potato prices, fertiliser black-marketing

PTI | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 15-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 20:01 IST
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday staged a protest in party president Akhilesh Yadav's parliamentary constituency here, demanding fair prices for potatoes and action against the black-marketing of fertilisers, officials said.

Led by SP Mahila Sabha National President Juhie Singh, the protest march began from the SP office in Nasrapur and culminated at the Collectorate. The protesters raised slogans before submitting a memorandum to the district magistrate, addressed to the president.

SP Mahila Sabha's chief, Juhie, accused the state government of failing to address farmers' concerns.

''People are angry over inflation, fertiliser shortage and rampant black-marketing,'' she said.

SP Scheduled Tribes cell state general secretary Shashima Singh Dohre said the government must immediately fix a remunerative price for potatoes and take strict action against those involved in fertiliser black-marketing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

