Union minister visits Jaipur Foot makers, talks to disabled about rehabilitation

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:54 IST
Union minister visits Jaipur Foot makers, talks to disabled about rehabilitation
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Monday visited the Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the makers of the world-famous Jaipur Foot artificial limb.

Athawale was on a day's visit to the city, where he met the disabled and spoke to them about their rehabilitation.

D R Mehta, the founder and the chief patron of the BMVSS, introduced the Union minister to the disabled who had come from all over the country to get rehabilitation through the artificial limb fitment, a release from BMVSS said.

Athawale addressed the disabled and said that Mehta, who had set up the BMVSS, had done it with the sole objective of helping the disabled rehabilitate through the artificial limb Jaipur Foot.

He said it was yeoman service which had a humble beginning.

The BMVSS has now emerged as the world's leading body for the rehabilitation of the disabled, he added.

Athawale, who was received by the two secretaries of the BMVSS -- Bhupendra Mehta and Dr Deependra Mehta -- said that ever since he heard about the BMVSS from Jaipur Foot's USA chairman Prem Bhandari, he desired to visit the Samiti and meet the disabled.

