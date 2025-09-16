Trump to file $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against New York Times

U.S President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be filing a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times.

"Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)