Trump to file $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against New York Times

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 09:26 IST
U.S President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be filing a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times.

"Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

