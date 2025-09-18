Left Menu

Balancing Act: UK's Online Safety Law Tightens Grip on Harmful Content

Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized Britain's commitment to free speech, with limits on content causing harm to children. The UK's Online Safety Law mandates the removal of illegal online content. Recent events, including an arrest over social media comments, highlight the tensions in enforcing these laws.

18-09-2025
Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed Britain's dedication to safeguarding free speech, acknowledging that protections are limited when children's safety is at stake. He outlined these thoughts while addressing reporters alongside U.S. President Donald Trump.

Starmer expressed that, although free speech is a cornerstone of the UK, it should not shield harmful content targeting vulnerable individuals, referencing scenarios involving paedophilia and suicide discussions on social media.

The UK's recently enacted Online Safety Law requires social media platforms to purge illegal content. This comes amidst debates on the balance between free speech and public safety, highlighted by police actions like the arrest of comedian Graham Linehan over online comments about transgender issues.

