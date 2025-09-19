Left Menu

Royal Endorsement: New Thai Cabinet Takes Shape

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand has endorsed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's new cabinet, allowing them to take an oath before the king. The endorsement serves as the last step before the ministers can officially assume their responsibilities and present a policy statement to parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 19-09-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 08:11 IST
  • Thailand

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has officially endorsed the newly formed cabinet of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a decisive move highlighted in the Royal Gazette.

This endorsement allows the cabinet members to take their official oath before the king, a critical formality in Thailand's governmental processes.

Once the ministers have taken their oaths, they can proceed to present their policy statement to parliament, marking the start of their duties in office.

