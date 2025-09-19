Royal Endorsement: New Thai Cabinet Takes Shape

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has officially endorsed the newly formed cabinet of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a decisive move highlighted in the Royal Gazette.

This endorsement allows the cabinet members to take their official oath before the king, a critical formality in Thailand's governmental processes.

Once the ministers have taken their oaths, they can proceed to present their policy statement to parliament, marking the start of their duties in office.

