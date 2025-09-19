Kerala Minister Rushed to Hospital During Assembly

Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty was urgently taken to the hospital following a health scare during the state assembly session's Zero Hour on Friday.

Approximately ten minutes after the proceedings began at 9 a.m., Sivankutty encountered health issues, leading ruling front members to assist him promptly.

He was quickly transported to a hospital as an assembly official indicated the extent of his condition remains unknown. "It does not appear to be serious, but we cannot know for sure till he is examined at the hospital," noted the official. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh addressed the questions Sivankutty was scheduled to respond to.