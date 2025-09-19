Kerala Minister Rushed to Hospital During Assembly
Kerala's Labour Minister V Sivankutty experienced health issues during a state assembly session, prompting an urgent hospital visit. The specifics of his condition remain unclear, although it's reportedly not serious. Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh addressed the remaining questions in Sivankutty's absence.
- Country:
- India
Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty was urgently taken to the hospital following a health scare during the state assembly session's Zero Hour on Friday.
Approximately ten minutes after the proceedings began at 9 a.m., Sivankutty encountered health issues, leading ruling front members to assist him promptly.
He was quickly transported to a hospital as an assembly official indicated the extent of his condition remains unknown. "It does not appear to be serious, but we cannot know for sure till he is examined at the hospital," noted the official. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh addressed the questions Sivankutty was scheduled to respond to.
ALSO READ
Government Confirms CPB Contractors to Lead $1.88B Dunedin Hospital Project
Kerala Assembly Session Highlights: Minister Hospitalized, Milk Price Hikes, and Inflation Concerns
Apollo Hospitals: A Legacy of Revolutionizing Healthcare Across Nations
Kauvery Hospital Shines on Asian Stage with HMA Excellence Award
District Crackdown: Gang Busted in Hospital Extortion Scheme