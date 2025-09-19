Swami Nischalananda Criticizes Karnataka's Caste-Census Approach

Swami Nischalananda of the Vishwa Vokkaliga Maha Sansthan Math has leveled serious accusations against the Siddaramaiah government, alleging that the ongoing caste-census aims to divide communities under the guise of religious divisions. Swamiji challenges the socio-educational economic survey spearheaded by the state's Backwards Classes Commission.

In conversation with ANI, he remarked that there's an unnecessary inclusion of religious subcategories like 'Vokkaliga Christians' and 'Muslim Christians,' which he identifies as misleading. He emphasizes that specifying a single caste identity should suffice for distributing constitutional benefits to marginalized groups.

Swami Nischalananda calls for a unified participation in the census, advocating for identification as 'Hindu' followed by caste and sub-caste. BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra also criticized the survey, labeling it a 'conspiracy.' Meanwhile, the Madhusudan Naik-led initiative seeks to survey about seven crore individuals, with completion aimed by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)