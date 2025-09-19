Left Menu

Heated Debate Looms as AAP Accepts Delhi's CM Challenge

The Aam Aadmi Party has accepted Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's challenge for a public debate on her tenure's work versus previous governments. Gupta asserts past administrations failed on drainage issues, while AAP seeks to highlight their achievements. AAP seeks an announced debate schedule for open discussion.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially accepted the challenge posed by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for a public debate on governmental achievements. Gupta invited comparisons between her work in office and that of her predecessors, specifically highlighting failures in addressing the city's drainage issues.

While unveiling a new drainage master plan, Gupta criticized former governments for neglecting the problem, accusing them of offering mere 'lollipops' instead of solutions. Her remarks have prompted reaction from the AAP, invigorating the political dialogue in the region.

In response, AAP expressed eagerness to proceed with the debate, welcoming it as a platform for constructive dialogue. AAP's Delhi unit president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, urged the BJP to announce the debate's time and venue, emphasizing the importance of such democratic discussions.

