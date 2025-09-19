Yogi Adityanath Champions Technology and Growth in Uttar Pradesh

On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of embracing emerging technologies for advancing 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh'. He addressed the youth, urging them to connect with artificial intelligence and digital technology to unlock new opportunities.

Adityanath noted that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has become the world's fourth-largest economy, with Uttar Pradesh as its second-largest. He cited the state's GDP growth from Rs 12.75 lakh crore in 2016-17 to a planned Rs 36 lakh crore by 2025-26 as evidence of rapid development.

He celebrated the transformation of cities like Ghaziabad into educational and industrial hubs, and called for public suggestions on the Samarth UP Portal, promising recognition for the best inputs to further fuel progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)