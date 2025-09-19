Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Champions Technology and Growth in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged youth to embrace emerging technologies as part of the 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh' commitment. Highlighting economic growth under Prime Minister Modi, he emphasized AI's role in creating opportunities across sectors. Suggestions on the Samarth UP Portal are encouraged to foster development.

Updated: 19-09-2025 22:38 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of embracing emerging technologies for advancing 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh'. He addressed the youth, urging them to connect with artificial intelligence and digital technology to unlock new opportunities.

Adityanath noted that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has become the world's fourth-largest economy, with Uttar Pradesh as its second-largest. He cited the state's GDP growth from Rs 12.75 lakh crore in 2016-17 to a planned Rs 36 lakh crore by 2025-26 as evidence of rapid development.

He celebrated the transformation of cities like Ghaziabad into educational and industrial hubs, and called for public suggestions on the Samarth UP Portal, promising recognition for the best inputs to further fuel progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

