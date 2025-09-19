Left Menu

Trump's New H-1B Visa Fee: A Bold Immigration Move

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to introduce a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas as part of his immigration policy changes. This move is reported by Bloomberg, citing a White House source. Reuters was not able to verify this report at the time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to impose a new $100,000 fee on H-1B visas. This policy shift forms part of Trump's broader immigration crackdown strategy.

The information comes from Bloomberg News, which cited an unnamed White House official familiar with the proposal. The report marks a crucial move in the ongoing debates surrounding immigration policy in the United States.

At this time, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claim. Further details are awaited to confirm the specifics of this report and its potential impacts on visa applicants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

