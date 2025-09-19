Trump's New H-1B Visa Fee: A Bold Immigration Move

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to impose a new $100,000 fee on H-1B visas. This policy shift forms part of Trump's broader immigration crackdown strategy.

The information comes from Bloomberg News, which cited an unnamed White House official familiar with the proposal. The report marks a crucial move in the ongoing debates surrounding immigration policy in the United States.

At this time, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claim. Further details are awaited to confirm the specifics of this report and its potential impacts on visa applicants.

