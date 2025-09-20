Left Menu

TikTok Talks: A Global Dance of Diplomacy

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping progress negotiations on a TikTok deal that allows ByteDance to divest U.S. assets. Despite advancements, key details like ownership structure remain unresolved, with concerns about Beijing's influence still present. The deadline for completion is extended to December 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:13 IST
TikTok Talks: A Global Dance of Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have shown progress in negotiations concerning TikTok, potentially easing the path for ByteDance to divest the app's U.S. assets. However, details about who would control the algorithm are still unclear, leaving critical aspects unresolved.

The leaders' discussion comes after a protracted period since the legal deadline for Chinese ownership ended. While Trump extended the divestiture deadline to December 19, ambiguity over ownership structure and Beijing's potential influence on the app remain sticking points.

TikTok's fate hangs on the balance of U.S.-China diplomacy, with lawmakers wary of potential security risks and the challenge of addressing concerns before the January 2025 shutdown mandate, should the U.S. assets remain under Chinese control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at...

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

 India
3
Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

 India
4
Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025