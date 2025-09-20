TikTok Talks: A Global Dance of Diplomacy
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping progress negotiations on a TikTok deal that allows ByteDance to divest U.S. assets. Despite advancements, key details like ownership structure remain unresolved, with concerns about Beijing's influence still present. The deadline for completion is extended to December 19.
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have shown progress in negotiations concerning TikTok, potentially easing the path for ByteDance to divest the app's U.S. assets. However, details about who would control the algorithm are still unclear, leaving critical aspects unresolved.
The leaders' discussion comes after a protracted period since the legal deadline for Chinese ownership ended. While Trump extended the divestiture deadline to December 19, ambiguity over ownership structure and Beijing's potential influence on the app remain sticking points.
TikTok's fate hangs on the balance of U.S.-China diplomacy, with lawmakers wary of potential security risks and the challenge of addressing concerns before the January 2025 shutdown mandate, should the U.S. assets remain under Chinese control.
