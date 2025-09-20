Trump's Upcoming Announcement on Autism: A New Perspective

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for a news conference next week to discuss developments in autism research and awareness. This announcement was made during an Oval Office briefing on Friday.

Trump expressed concern over the rising autism rates, considering it a significant issue to address during his tenure. He hinted at having uncovered important insights related to autism, which will be shared in the upcoming news conference.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might reveal a potential link between the use of Tylenol during pregnancy and autism. This could create new health advisories, challenging existing medical assurances on the medication's safety.