Sen. Ted Cruz Criticizes FCC Chair's Threat to Free Speech

Senator Ted Cruz and Democrats united to criticize FCC Chair Brendan Carr's actions against broadcasters, calling them a threat to free speech. Carr targeted Disney and ABC over 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' resulting in Kimmel's suspension. President Trump praised Carr, further highlighting political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 04:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz joined Democrats in criticizing FCC Chair Brendan Carr's recent actions against Disney and broadcasters airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' Cruz said Carr's threats to fine or revoke licenses were akin to actions in a mafia movie, raising concerns about free speech.

President Trump disagreed with Cruz, praising Carr as a patriot while reiterating his stance that critical broadcasters should lose their FCC-issued licenses. This comes amid Carr's threat to investigate and take regulatory action against ABC, leading to Jimmy Kimmel's suspension.

The controversy intensified as Cruz condemned government pressure to silence opposing voices, highlighting the broader implications for conservatives. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats called for Carr's resignation, as the FCC faces scrutiny over potential overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

