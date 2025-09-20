Left Menu

Congress Urges PM Modi to Address Demands in Arunachal Pradesh Visit

The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh plans to present a memorandum to PM Modi highlighting issues like the Siang hydropower project's impact, a special financial package, and the Old Pension Scheme restoration. The memorandum calls for Article 371(H) amendment to strengthen democratic governance and protect local resources.

Updated: 20-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:07 IST
Congress Urges PM Modi to Address Demands in Arunachal Pradesh Visit
  • India

The Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh has announced its intention to submit a detailed memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on September 22. The opposition party is set to address critical state demands, prominently featuring the contentious Siang hydropower project.

In the memorandum shared with the press, Congress seeks a special financial package akin to the Rs 24,000-crore development package previously granted during the UPA government's tenure. It highlights urgent socio-economic and political issues, urging comprehensive aid across multiple sectors including healthcare, education, employment, and climate resilience.

Key demands include amending Article 371(H) to bolster constitutional safeguards and voicing strong opposition to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, citing its environmental and displacement repercussions. The party also reiterates its stance on reinstating the Old Pension Scheme, framing these as crucial issues affecting the state's survival and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

