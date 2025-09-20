Left Menu

Fertiliser Crisis Sparks Uproar in Odisha Assembly

The Odisha Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes as BJD members protested over a fertiliser crisis during the kharif season, leading to the adjournment of proceedings. The BJD demanded a detailed discussion on the alleged fertiliser scarcity, blaming black marketing and hoarding. Governor's intervention was sought to address the farmers' distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:32 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Odisha Assembly's proceedings were halted for the third consecutive day of the monsoon session, as BJD MLAs staged a protest over a reported fertiliser scarcity impacting farmers during the ongoing kharif season.

Amidst placards and uproar, the Speaker adjourned the assembly till Monday, unable to maintain order. The BJD, accusing the BJP government of failing the farmers, demanded comprehensive discussions while blaming black marketing for the crisis.

After the adjournment, BJD legislators, led by Prasanna Acharya, approached the Governor for intervention. Meanwhile, BJP and Congress engaged in a blame game, with BJP MLA Irasish Acharya criticizing the BJD for disrupting proceedings. The assembly also paid respects to late MLA George Tirkey.



