Iran warns suppliers against overpricing or hoarding goods, state media says

Iran's president ⁠warned domestic suppliers against hoarding ​or overpricing ‍goods, state media ⁠reported ‌on ⁠Thursday, as ‍Tehran rolls ​out high-stakes subsidy ⁠reforms during ⁠nationwide protests ⁠against economic hardships.

