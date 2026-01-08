Iran warns suppliers against overpricing or hoarding goods, state media says
Iran's president warned domestic suppliers against hoarding or overpricing goods, state media reported on Thursday, as Tehran rolls out high-stakes subsidy reforms during nationwide protests against economic hardships.
