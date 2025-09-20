Congress Seeks Dynamic Spokespersons in West Bengal Ahead of Elections

In an effort to strengthen its presence in the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections, the state unit of Congress has kicked off a recruitment drive to appoint new spokespersons. Launched under the 'Mukhapatra Sandhan' campaign, the initiative aims to identify skilled communicators from across 33 districts in the state.

A party leader announced that the final selection will occur on September 22, attended by Pawan Khera, Chairman of the AICC Media and Publicity Department. The process so far has attracted about 1,000 young participants, whose audio and video files have been evaluated by the party's media committee.

Senior Congress figures, including Pradip Bhattacharjee and Deepa Dasmunshi, have encouraged youth participation, while messages from State Congress President Subhankar Sarkar have been disseminated on social media to boost the campaign's reach.

