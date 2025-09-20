Left Menu

Congress Seeks Dynamic Spokespersons in West Bengal Ahead of Elections

The West Bengal Congress has initiated the 'Mukhapatra Sandhan' campaign to recruit spokespersons for the upcoming assembly elections. This drive is happening across 33 districts with nearly 1,000 participants. Final selections will be made on September 22 in the presence of senior leader Pawan Khera.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:37 IST
Congress Seeks Dynamic Spokespersons in West Bengal Ahead of Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to strengthen its presence in the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections, the state unit of Congress has kicked off a recruitment drive to appoint new spokespersons. Launched under the 'Mukhapatra Sandhan' campaign, the initiative aims to identify skilled communicators from across 33 districts in the state.

A party leader announced that the final selection will occur on September 22, attended by Pawan Khera, Chairman of the AICC Media and Publicity Department. The process so far has attracted about 1,000 young participants, whose audio and video files have been evaluated by the party's media committee.

Senior Congress figures, including Pradip Bhattacharjee and Deepa Dasmunshi, have encouraged youth participation, while messages from State Congress President Subhankar Sarkar have been disseminated on social media to boost the campaign's reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
3
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025