Critics Slam Modi Government Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike

In a significant political backlash, opposition parties have condemned the Modi administration's handling of international relations following the U.S. decision to increase H-1B visa fees to $100,000 annually. The move is seen as a severe setback for Indian tech workers, many of whom rely on these visas.

Congress leaders accused Prime Minister Modi of being a 'weak PM' whose strategies are characterized by 'strategic silence' and flashy optics, rather than effective diplomatic engagement. The fee hike has prompted calls for urgent intervention to safeguard India's economic and strategic interests.

With several parties calling for immediate diplomatic action, the issue has spotlighted perceived shortcomings in India's foreign policy strategy, as leaders demand strong negotiations with U.S. counterparts to resolve the escalating crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)