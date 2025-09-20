Left Menu

Critics Slam Modi Government Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Opposition parties criticized the Modi government's foreign policy following the U.S. imposition of a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, affecting Indian tech workers significantly. The Congress party called the Prime Minister 'weak' and ineffective, urging immediate diplomatic negotiations to address the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:57 IST
Critics Slam Modi Government Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political backlash, opposition parties have condemned the Modi administration's handling of international relations following the U.S. decision to increase H-1B visa fees to $100,000 annually. The move is seen as a severe setback for Indian tech workers, many of whom rely on these visas.

Congress leaders accused Prime Minister Modi of being a 'weak PM' whose strategies are characterized by 'strategic silence' and flashy optics, rather than effective diplomatic engagement. The fee hike has prompted calls for urgent intervention to safeguard India's economic and strategic interests.

With several parties calling for immediate diplomatic action, the issue has spotlighted perceived shortcomings in India's foreign policy strategy, as leaders demand strong negotiations with U.S. counterparts to resolve the escalating crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025