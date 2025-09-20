Omar Abdullah Defends Judiciary's Role In Yasin Malik's Case Amid Political Debates

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged that the judiciary alone should decide the outcome of the case against Yasin Malik, the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). Abdullah reiterated that Malik has been a proponent of dialogue since abandoning arms.

Abdullah's statements follow People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti's request to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a humanitarian view of Malik's case. Malik is currently serving a life sentence for a terror funding case, alongside facing charges related to historical events like the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed.

Amidst political tensions, Abdullah hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir will result in a relief package for the flood-affected areas. With significant damages reported, Abdullah looks forward to Modi's support in rebuilding the region and aiding the affected populace.

