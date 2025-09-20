Tragic Demise of BJP Councillor Raises Questions

The city was rocked on Saturday morning by the tragic discovery of BJP city corporation councillor K Anil Kumar's body, suspected to be a suicide, in his office. Kumar, who represented the Thirumala ward, was reportedly found hanging at around 9 am. The police have initiated an investigation posthaste.

Reports suggest that Kumar was under significant stress from financial issues plaguing a cooperative society he led. Sources indicate a potential suicide note with critical remarks about BJP leaders was found at the scene, though the police have yet to confirm these details.

The discovery has sparked political controversy, with the CPI(M) demanding an inquiry into the possible involvement of BJP leaders in these financial woes. Tensions further flared when BJP activists allegedly attacked journalists at the scene, prompting criticism from the press community, which was swiftly addressed by party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)