Political Storm Erupts Over Woman's Tragic Death in Tripura

A highly contentious incident has unfolded in Tripura's Gomati district, as the half-burnt body of a woman was discovered on Saturday. Her husband has accused associates of a local BJP MLA of abetment to suicide, igniting a political firestorm.

The incident, which occurred in Mirza under the Kakaraban police station, resulted in the suspension of a police officer and assurances of a rigorous investigation by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy. As the inquiry progresses, the police have already arrested four suspects.

Opposition parties, including Congress and CPI(M), have criticized the police's handling, alleging attempts to shield the accused. They demand accountability, with some threatening further action if transparency and justice are not evident before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)