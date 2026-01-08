Uddhav stresses need for opposition parties to come together, says there is no other alternative

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday stressed the need for opposition parties, including the Congress and regional players, to come together and said there was no other alternative to it.

Responding to a question by PTI Videos on whether the INDIA bloc exists, Thackeray said, ''Probe a bit and check whether the INDIA bloc is there or not. This is right that we met only once after Parliament polls at Rahul ji's (Gandhi) residence.'' He said the Congress unilaterally declared that it wants to form an alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) but not with those who are with it.

It is their decision, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

''(Sharad) Pawar saheb (NCP-SP) is with us (in the BMC polls). Congress is not with us. At the national level we want everyone to be together. We, other regional parties and Congress should be there. There should be an attempt to (come together). I don't see any other alternative to it,'' Thackeray asserted.

The Congress, an important player in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, decided to go solo in the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls citing Shiv Sena (UBT's) alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The Shiv Sena (UBT) was, however, keen to have the Congress as part of the larger alliance to avoid division of opposition votes.

When asked whether the MNS will be part of the INDIA bloc in future, Thackeray, in a veiled dig at the Congress, said, ''Currently, the Shiv Sena (UBT), the MNS have come together. Anyone else who wants to come can join us. It's their wish. We are not going to ask them if they want to come along.'' The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance was formed by several opposition parties to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

