Trump Administration Ends Annual Hunger Report Amid Controversy

The Trump administration has faced criticism after announcing the termination of the federal government's annual report on hunger in America. Officials claimed the report had become "overly politicized" and inaccurate.

This announcement comes after President Trump's significant cuts to food aid, which reportedly impact around 3 million individuals who no longer qualify for food stamps.

The controversial decision has drawn accusations of hindering hunger assessment. Critics argue that the move could obscure the true effects of financial policies under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)