Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that his administration would make a significant announcement on autism findings on Monday, stirring curiosity and anticipation.

Refusing to divulge details, Trump hinted at the gravity of the upcoming revelation, describing it as potentially among his administration's key actions.

This follows a Wall Street Journal report revealing plans by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to suggest Kenvue's Tylenol use in pregnancy may link to autism, opposing existing medical guidelines.