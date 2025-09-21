Congress Questions Modi’s Stance on Indo-US Relations and GST Address
The Congress criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his national address, questioning whether he will confront President Trump's claims on the India-Pakistan ceasefire and new H1B visa fees, or merely reiterate known GST rates. Trump asserts his role in resolving the Indo-Pak conflict through increased trade.
- Country:
- India
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to address the nation, the Congress raises pressing questions regarding his stance on key issues. The opposition party is particularly concerned about the US President Donald Trump's claims of intervening in the India-Pakistan conflict and imposing higher fees on H1B visas affecting Indian professionals in the US.
Prime Minister Modi, whose office has remained silent about the topics of his speech, will speak just as revised GST rates are implemented. Critics argue that the GST changes were decided under desperation and claim the public already knows about them.
Meanwhile, Trump repeatedly credits himself with resolving tensions between India and Pakistan through diplomatic trade endeavors, a perspective India has consistently refuted. As the international community watches, Modi's response or silence on these matters will be telling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
