Operation Sindoor: Upholding Tradition in Modern Conflict

In a resonant speech at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the enduring impact of the Ram temple movement, describing it as a 'grand narrative' shaping India's future.

Singh connected the military operation, Operation Sindoor, to Lord Ram's virtues, asserting that India acted with precision and moral intention during its strategic strikes on terrorist camps.

The Minister further highlighted the continued importance of Lord Ram's ideals in modern India, praising the spiritual and societal transformation exemplified by the Ram temple's development and Ayodhya's emergence as a religious tourism hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)