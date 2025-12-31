Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Upholding Tradition in Modern Conflict

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a gathering at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, emphasizing the historical significance of the Ram temple movement. He linked India's military action, Operation Sindoor, to Lord Ram's ideals, highlighting India's commitment to action grounded in moral and ethical values against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aylesbury | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:03 IST
Operation Sindoor: Upholding Tradition in Modern Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a resonant speech at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the enduring impact of the Ram temple movement, describing it as a 'grand narrative' shaping India's future.

Singh connected the military operation, Operation Sindoor, to Lord Ram's virtues, asserting that India acted with precision and moral intention during its strategic strikes on terrorist camps.

The Minister further highlighted the continued importance of Lord Ram's ideals in modern India, praising the spiritual and societal transformation exemplified by the Ram temple's development and Ayodhya's emergence as a religious tourism hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

 India
2
King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

 Japan
3
Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

 India
4
Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementation

Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025