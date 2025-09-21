Left Menu

US Lawmakers Visit China to Revive Military Dialogue

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers led by Adam Smith met with China's Premier Li Qiang, advocating for enhanced military-to-military dialogue amid strained US-China relations. The visit marks the first congressional delegation since 2019, with discussions focusing on trade, economy, and military cooperation.

A bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers held talks with China's Premier Li Qiang, advocating for stronger military communication between the two nations. This rare visit came amid ongoing tensions in US-China relations.

Led by Representative Adam Smith, the group, which includes members from both the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, marked the first House of Representatives delegation to visit Beijing since 2019. Discussions emphasized trade, economic issues, and the need for enhanced military cooperation.

Historically strained relations between the two superpowers have been exacerbated by trade wars, Taiwan's political status, and regional conflict dynamics. The meeting aimed to rebuild diplomatic bridges, underscoring the global significance of US-China collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

