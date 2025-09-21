Left Menu

Sada Sarvankar's Fund Revelation: A Political Conundrum

Former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar claims in a viral video that he secures Rs 20 crore in funds despite not holding office, while the current MLA receives Rs 2 crore. Sarvankar, now leading Siddhivinayak Trust, lost the 2024 elections to Mahesh Sawant and was part of the 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.

Former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar has sparked controversy with his claim of obtaining Rs 20 crore in funds despite not holding office.

In a viral video, Sarvankar can be heard stating that while the incumbent MLA receives only Rs 2 crore, he manages to secure ten times that amount.

Sarvankar, who heads the Siddhivinayak Trust and lost the 2024 Maharashtra assembly election to Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant, clarified that his statement referred to the funds allocated for the Dadar-Mahim constituency. He was part of a group that rebelled against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray under the leadership of Eknath Shinde in 2022.

