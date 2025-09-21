Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's Dominance and Failures

Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of ruining the state across multiple sectors. Yadav claimed farmers were desperate for essentials like fertilizers and seeds, and accused the government of enabling a single caste to dominate public positions.

In his press statement post-visit to Etawah Lion Safari, Yadav pointed out caste-based discrimination, stating that this bias was evident even in police stations and other institutions. The former prime minister further accused the Yogi Adityanath administration of filing false cases against party leaders like Azam Khan.

Yadav also highlighted alleged electoral malpractices in recent by-elections, accusing the BJP of using its influence to sway results. He emphasized that the Ayodhya Lok Sabha result reflected public discontent. Furthermore, he criticized the central government's economic and foreign policies, highlighting issues like rising inflation, currency depreciation, and strained international relations, notably citing increased H-1B visa fees.

(With inputs from agencies.)