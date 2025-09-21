Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's Dominance and Failures

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh BJP government for allegedly enabling caste dominance, economic failures, and electoral fraud. He highlighted issues such as inflation, public burden from high taxes, and poor foreign relations, underscoring public dissatisfaction and alleged governance failures by the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:50 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's Dominance and Failures
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of ruining the state across multiple sectors. Yadav claimed farmers were desperate for essentials like fertilizers and seeds, and accused the government of enabling a single caste to dominate public positions.

In his press statement post-visit to Etawah Lion Safari, Yadav pointed out caste-based discrimination, stating that this bias was evident even in police stations and other institutions. The former prime minister further accused the Yogi Adityanath administration of filing false cases against party leaders like Azam Khan.

Yadav also highlighted alleged electoral malpractices in recent by-elections, accusing the BJP of using its influence to sway results. He emphasized that the Ayodhya Lok Sabha result reflected public discontent. Furthermore, he criticized the central government's economic and foreign policies, highlighting issues like rising inflation, currency depreciation, and strained international relations, notably citing increased H-1B visa fees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
2
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
3
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global
4
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025