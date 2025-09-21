Stalin's Stand: DMK's Commitment to Muslim Rights
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the AIADMK and BJP, reaffirming DMK’s unyielding protection of Muslim rights. Stalin outlined the DMK's legal efforts against the BJP-led Centre's Waqf law amendment and attributed AIADMK's stance on issues like the CAA and triple talaq to figures joining DMK.
In a sharp critique on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin vowed that the DMK will steadfastly uphold the rights of Muslims, taking a firm stance against the AIADMK and BJP.
Stalin took aim at the BJP-led Centre over the controversial Waqf law amendment, highlighting the stay obtained from the Supreme Court, thanks in part to the DMK's legal initiatives.
Furthermore, he criticized the AIADMK's role in contentious issues like the CAA and triple talaq, attributing recent party defections, such as Anwar Raja's move to the DMK, to a sense of betrayal.
