Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of 'Vote Chori' in Jammu and Kashmir

Syed Naseer Hussain criticized the BJP and ECI for alleged election manipulation, urging people in Uri, Kashmir to secure their votes. He highlighted delays in restoring J&K's statehood and requested financial aid for the local fruit industry, condemning the alleged 'vote theft' and ECI-BJP collusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:48 IST
Congress Accuses BJP of 'Vote Chori' in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Syed Naseer Hussain, Congress general secretary, launched a sharp critique against BJP regarding alleged 'vote theft' in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at the Voter Adhikar Sammelan in Uri's Chandanwari area, he accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission of India to manipulate elections across various states.

Hussain described 'vote chori' as a grave threat to India's democratic framework, warning constituents in Baramulla district of the current government's purported involvement in disenfranchising voters with the ECI's backing. He praised Rahul Gandhi's efforts to bring attention to these issues.

The Congress veteran also lambasted the BJP for delaying Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration, criticizing the central governance via the Lieutenant Governor, and appealed for financial support to aid the struggling Kashmiri fruit industry.

TRENDING

1
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
2
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
3
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global
4
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025