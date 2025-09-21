Congress Accuses BJP of 'Vote Chori' in Jammu and Kashmir

Syed Naseer Hussain, Congress general secretary, launched a sharp critique against BJP regarding alleged 'vote theft' in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at the Voter Adhikar Sammelan in Uri's Chandanwari area, he accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission of India to manipulate elections across various states.

Hussain described 'vote chori' as a grave threat to India's democratic framework, warning constituents in Baramulla district of the current government's purported involvement in disenfranchising voters with the ECI's backing. He praised Rahul Gandhi's efforts to bring attention to these issues.

The Congress veteran also lambasted the BJP for delaying Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration, criticizing the central governance via the Lieutenant Governor, and appealed for financial support to aid the struggling Kashmiri fruit industry.