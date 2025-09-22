Guinea's High-Stakes Vote: A Pivotal Referendum on Military to Civilian Rule

Vote counting is underway in Guinea as the nation participates in a critical referendum on a draft constitution, which could allow the current junta leader to vie for the presidency.

The vote is a pivotal step in Guinea's progression from military to civilian governance, yet critics argue it intensifies the junta's grip on power. Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya, who took control through force, could use the referendum as a tool to legitimize his rule.

A turnout of at least 50 percent is required for the referendum's approval, with elections anticipated in December. Despite the prospect of democratic reform, political tension persists, highlighted by suppressed opposition voices and allegations of power manipulation.

