Guinea's High-Stakes Vote: A Pivotal Referendum on Military to Civilian Rule

Guinea's recent referendum on a new constitution is a contentious move that could permit junta leader Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya to run for presidency. The vote, vital for the country's shift from military to civilian governance, faces criticism as a power grab. High turnout is needed, as election looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 22-09-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 02:25 IST
  • Guinea

Vote counting is underway in Guinea as the nation participates in a critical referendum on a draft constitution, which could allow the current junta leader to vie for the presidency.

The vote is a pivotal step in Guinea's progression from military to civilian governance, yet critics argue it intensifies the junta's grip on power. Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya, who took control through force, could use the referendum as a tool to legitimize his rule.

A turnout of at least 50 percent is required for the referendum's approval, with elections anticipated in December. Despite the prospect of democratic reform, political tension persists, highlighted by suppressed opposition voices and allegations of power manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

