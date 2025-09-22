Left Menu

Debate on Raising Pilot Retirement Age Intensifies at Global Aviation Forum

A call to raise the pilot retirement age to 67 at the United Nations aviation meeting in Montreal sparks debate. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz urges President Trump’s support. The International Air Transport Association's proposal is backed by several countries, but the Air Line Pilots Association remains opposed due to safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 03:06 IST
Debate on Raising Pilot Retirement Age Intensifies at Global Aviation Forum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The contentious issue of raising the mandatory pilot retirement age to 67 is set to be discussed at the United Nations aviation meeting in Montreal this week. Sen. Ted Cruz, chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, has urged President Donald Trump to back these international efforts despite opposition from U.S. pilots' unions.

The proposal, supported by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is aimed at extending pilots' careers without compromising aviation safety. The initiative has received backing from Canada, Australia, and several other countries, though the United States has yet to take a formal stance.

Concerns raised by the Air Line Pilots Association highlight potential safety risks, arguing that increased retirement age could impact cognitive abilities. Nonetheless, the IATA maintains that safety standards will remain intact. The debate continues as the global aviation community gathers to consider this critical proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

