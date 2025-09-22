Left Menu

Stalin's Assurance: DMK's Support for Muslim Rights in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reiterated DMK's commitment to safeguarding Muslim rights. He criticized the AIADMK and BJP for their stances on issues like the Waqf law and CAA. Stalin praised DMK's legal efforts and welfare initiatives for Muslims, highlighting historical ties and solidarity at a recent event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-09-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 08:52 IST
Stalin's Assurance: DMK's Support for Muslim Rights in Tamil Nadu
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reaffirmed his party's dedication to protecting the rights of the Muslim community, while criticizing the AIADMK and BJP over various contentious issues. He emphasized DMK's legal victories, especially concerning the controversial Waqf law amendment.

Speaking at an event celebrating the life of Prophet Muhammad, Stalin underscored the historical relationship between DMK founders and the Muslim community, vowing continued solidarity. Mentioning leaders who switched allegiance from AIADMK to DMK, he condemned AIADMK's perceived betrayals over policies like the CAA and triple talaq.

Stalin highlighted various DMK initiatives implemented for Muslims, including internal reservations and educational content reforms. He called for an end to Palestinian hardships, urging national intervention. Assuring ongoing support, he stated, "DMK will always be with you, protecting your rights."

TRENDING

1
Latest GST reforms will reduce kitchen budget, helping women: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Latest GST reforms will reduce kitchen budget, helping women: PM Modi in Ita...

 India
2
Border villages neglected by Congress govt leading to migration, we changed this: PM Modi in Arunachal.

Border villages neglected by Congress govt leading to migration, we changed ...

 India
3
Framatome Expands Nuclear Footprint in India

Framatome Expands Nuclear Footprint in India

 India
4
India's Exports to U.S. Face Deepening Slump Amid Tariff Surge

India's Exports to U.S. Face Deepening Slump Amid Tariff Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025