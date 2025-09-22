Stalin's Assurance: DMK's Support for Muslim Rights in Tamil Nadu

In a fervent address, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reaffirmed his party's dedication to protecting the rights of the Muslim community, while criticizing the AIADMK and BJP over various contentious issues. He emphasized DMK's legal victories, especially concerning the controversial Waqf law amendment.

Speaking at an event celebrating the life of Prophet Muhammad, Stalin underscored the historical relationship between DMK founders and the Muslim community, vowing continued solidarity. Mentioning leaders who switched allegiance from AIADMK to DMK, he condemned AIADMK's perceived betrayals over policies like the CAA and triple talaq.

Stalin highlighted various DMK initiatives implemented for Muslims, including internal reservations and educational content reforms. He called for an end to Palestinian hardships, urging national intervention. Assuring ongoing support, he stated, "DMK will always be with you, protecting your rights."