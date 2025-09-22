Left Menu

Battle for Leadership: Japan's Prime Ministerial Race Begins

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has officially started the race to select its next leader. Five candidates, including Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi, are contesting for the position. The new LDP head, likely to become Japan's next prime minister, will be elected on October 4.

Updated: 22-09-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The race for Japan's next prime minister is underway as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) commenced its leadership contest. Five notable lawmakers have emerged as candidates to succeed the outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The major contenders include Sanae Takaichi, a former economic security minister, and Shinjiro Koizumi, a former environment minister and son of ex-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. Takaichi, who advocates for increasing government spending and tax cuts, aims to become Japan's first female prime minister.

Koizumi, known for his dynamic personality, has promised economic reforms to address rising expenses. As the LDP bears a majority in Japan's lower house, its new leader will likely ascend to the prime ministerial role following the October 4 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

