Smuggled Luxury Car Claims Rock Indian Political Scene

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar accuses BRS Working President KT Rama Rao of using smuggled luxury cars linked to a customs duty evasion scam. Allegations involve KCR's family and illicit connections. This controversy revisits past claims during KCR's tenure, calling for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:44 IST
Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of explosive allegations, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao of using smuggled luxury cars. Kumar's statements centered on Rao's purported use of Land Cruisers allegedly imported through illicit channels by Basharath Khan, who was apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Ahmedabad for customs duty evasion.

Sharing these claims on social media, Kumar questioned, 'Is the Car Party running on smuggled luxury cars?' and highlighted Rao's connection to Khan, a figure tied to the scam. The Minister further alleged the involvement of K Chandrashekhar Rao's family, specifically questioning the registration of these vehicles with companies linked to them and calling for transparency regarding payment methods and pricing.

This is not the first instance of controversy regarding luxury cars in Rao's circle. Earlier in 2023, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged that 22 Land Cruisers were secretly purchased and hidden by former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao prior to elections, raising concerns of government property misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

