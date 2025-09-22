Smuggled Luxury Car Claims Rock Indian Political Scene

In a series of explosive allegations, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao of using smuggled luxury cars. Kumar's statements centered on Rao's purported use of Land Cruisers allegedly imported through illicit channels by Basharath Khan, who was apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Ahmedabad for customs duty evasion.

Sharing these claims on social media, Kumar questioned, 'Is the Car Party running on smuggled luxury cars?' and highlighted Rao's connection to Khan, a figure tied to the scam. The Minister further alleged the involvement of K Chandrashekhar Rao's family, specifically questioning the registration of these vehicles with companies linked to them and calling for transparency regarding payment methods and pricing.

This is not the first instance of controversy regarding luxury cars in Rao's circle. Earlier in 2023, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged that 22 Land Cruisers were secretly purchased and hidden by former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao prior to elections, raising concerns of government property misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)