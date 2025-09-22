Left Menu

India Embraces Festive GST Reforms for Nationwide Savings Boost

The Indian government has introduced significant GST reforms as a festive gift, effectively reducing tax rates on over 390 products from September 22. Lauded by leaders, these changes aim to enhance purchasing power and savings, benefiting common citizens, traders, and various sectors across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:14 IST
Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary hailed the recent GST rate cuts on Monday, viewing them as a boost to commoners' purchasing power as Navratri begins. Choudhary celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reformative measures, urging traders to reflect the new rates to benefit 1.4 billion citizens.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the same note labeled the GST adjustments as 'historic,' alerting that over 390 products now bear reduced rates. Effective from today, Shah emphasized the initiative's role in boosting citizens' savings, particularly within the medical and health sectors, aligning with nationwide celebrations like the 'GST Bachat Utsav.'

Announced by PM Modi, these GST reforms mark a leap towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, an initiative aimed at increasing savings and easing purchases nationwide. Viewed as a festive boon, the reform is anticipated to drive India's economic growth, ease business operations, and stimulate investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

