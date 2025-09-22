India's Strategic Defense Upgrade: The S-400 Deal with Russia

In a significant development in international defense relations, Russia will finalize its contract with India to deliver the S-400 Triumf air defense systems by 2026, marking the culmination of a $5.43 billion agreement signed in 2018.

Despite warnings about possible US sanctions under the CAATSA for this purchase, India has already received four out of five total systems. The final system delivery is scheduled for next year, reported by TASS news agency.

The S-400 missiles demonstrated their effectiveness during India's Operation Sindoor, which aimed at neutralizing terror threats from Pakistan. India now eyes the more advanced S-500 missile systems to bolster its defenses further.

