India's Strategic Defense Upgrade: The S-400 Deal with Russia

Russia is set to fulfill its S-400 Triumf air defence system contract with India by 2026 under a $5.43 billion deal. Despite the potential for US sanctions, India has already received four of the five systems. India also explores more advanced S-500 missiles for enhanced defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant development in international defense relations, Russia will finalize its contract with India to deliver the S-400 Triumf air defense systems by 2026, marking the culmination of a $5.43 billion agreement signed in 2018.

Despite warnings about possible US sanctions under the CAATSA for this purchase, India has already received four out of five total systems. The final system delivery is scheduled for next year, reported by TASS news agency.

The S-400 missiles demonstrated their effectiveness during India's Operation Sindoor, which aimed at neutralizing terror threats from Pakistan. India now eyes the more advanced S-500 missile systems to bolster its defenses further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

