CPI's Call for Historic Left Unity Against Fascism

CPI general secretary D Raja has called for a consolidated effort towards greater Left unity, describing it as a 'historic necessity' to present an alternative focused on equality, secularism, and socialism.

Speaking at the 25th Congress of CPI, Raja criticized the BJP-led Central Government's policies, which he claims have sparked widespread crises, including rampant unemployment. He urged the removal of BJP from power to prevent an authoritarian and monopolistic governance model.

Highlighting the CPI's role, Raja stressed the importance of unity not just for electoral gains but as a moral and ideological force against fascism. He underscored the need for cohesive political strategies that emphasize secularism, social justice, and public welfare.