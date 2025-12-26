Tamil Nadu politics heats up: BJP slams DMK's "fake secularism"

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu politics is heating up, with the BJP accusing the DMK of "fake secularism" and minority appeasement. The row started with a dispute over Thiruparankundram temple observances and DMK leaders' comments at Christian events, sparking claims of biased politics. BJP State President Nainar Nagendran accused DMK of prioritising personal gain while addressing the media in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

He alleged that due to fake secularism, Chief Minister Stalin is running the government for himself rather than as a people's government, claiming that Tamil Nadu's ruling party, DMK, came to power making false promises and accused the party of projecting central government funds as state funds, describing it as the DMK's typical way of functioning. Nagendran alleged that DMK made false promises to gain power and misrepresents central funds as state funds. He predicts that like-minded parties will unite to defeat DMK in the 2026 elections.

"DMK leader Stalin does not convey greetings on Hindu festivals. Because of fake secularism, he is running the government for himself instead of for the people. Cooperative loans are being given only to DMK members. The party came to power by making false promises, and everything has turned out to be false. Refusing Navodaya schools for students, receiving funds from the Central Government and projecting them as State Government funds, this is the DMK's way of functioning," said Nagendran. The core of the conflict is the refusal by the DMK government to allow the lighting of a lamp atop the Thiruparankundram temple hill, a traditional Hindu ritual, despite a Madras High Court order. The BJP alleges the government blocked the ritual to appease minority voters, particularly the nearby Dargah community, while allowing the "Santhanakoodu festival" (a Muslim festival) to proceed without hindrance.

"Over the past 11 years, the Central Government has provided Rs 14.85 lakh crore in funds to Tamil Nadu. The Central Government has increased the 100-day employment scheme to 125 days, but the DMK is concealing this and staging protests. Against such a false government run by Stalin, like-minded parties will come together and defeat the DMK in the upcoming elections," added Nagendran. Nagendran's comments come after CM Stalin highlighted a 74% rise in hate speech against minorities under the BJP's central government, warning of "grave danger ahead."

"After Manipur, reports of attacks on minorities in Jabalpur, Raipur, and elsewhere are unacceptable to anyone who values harmony. A reported 74 per cent rise in hate speech against minorities since the Union BJP government assumed office signals grave danger ahead. Curbing riotous groups that divide society is therefore a shared and urgent duty, to be enforced with firm resolve," Stalin said. He said that the attacks by a "few right-wing violent groups", even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Christmas celebrations, send a disturbing message to the country.

"When a few right-wing violent groups, acting in the name of the majority, indulge in attacks and riots, even as the Prime Minister participates in Christmas celebrations, it sends a disturbing message to the nation," Stalin posted on X. He said that the "true strength and character of a majority lie in ensuring that minorities live without fear." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)