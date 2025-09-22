Left Menu

U.S. Visa Revocations: A New Chapter in U.S.-Brazil Relations

The U.S. government, under the Trump administration, has revoked the visas of Brazilian judicial officials, including Solicitor-General Jorge Messias, in response to former President Jair Bolsonaro's criminal conviction. This action escalates tensions between U.S. and Brazil, with accusations of judicial censorship at play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:22 IST
U.S. Visa Revocations: A New Chapter in U.S.-Brazil Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government has taken the bold step of revoking visas for several Brazilian judicial officials, including Solicitor-General Jorge Messias, as confirmed by a senior Trump administration official to Reuters on Monday.

This action marks a significant heightening in the tensions between the United States and Brazil, exacerbated by the recent criminal conviction of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. President Donald Trump and his political circle have openly criticized the conviction, labeling it a politically charged witch-hunt and accusing Brazil's judiciary of stifling conservative voices.

Brazilian authorities have staunchly refuted these claims, asserting there is substantial evidence of Bolsonaro's attempts to subvert his 2022 election defeat to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The visa revocations include current and former judicial aides associated with Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has been a particular target of the Trump administration's grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

 Global
2
India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

 India
3
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

 Global
4
Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025