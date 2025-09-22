U.S. Visa Revocations: A New Chapter in U.S.-Brazil Relations

The U.S. government has taken the bold step of revoking visas for several Brazilian judicial officials, including Solicitor-General Jorge Messias, as confirmed by a senior Trump administration official to Reuters on Monday.

This action marks a significant heightening in the tensions between the United States and Brazil, exacerbated by the recent criminal conviction of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. President Donald Trump and his political circle have openly criticized the conviction, labeling it a politically charged witch-hunt and accusing Brazil's judiciary of stifling conservative voices.

Brazilian authorities have staunchly refuted these claims, asserting there is substantial evidence of Bolsonaro's attempts to subvert his 2022 election defeat to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The visa revocations include current and former judicial aides associated with Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has been a particular target of the Trump administration's grievances.

