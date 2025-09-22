Left Menu

FCC Controversy: Political Wrangle Over Jimmy Kimmel Show Censorship

The Republican-led scrutiny of the Jimmy Kimmel show has intensified with FCC chair Brendan Carr threatening Disney and ABC affiliates for airing it. This sparked backlash from Senators Rand Paul and Ted Cruz, amidst bipartisan calls for Carr's resignation and potential government overreach concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The controversy surrounding the Jimmy Kimmel show has intensified as FCC chair Brendan Carr issued threats to Disney and local broadcasters. He warned of investigations against those airing the show, which led ABC to suspend it. This move has faced criticism from various politicians.

Republican Senator Rand Paul criticized the FCC's intervention, calling it 'absolutely inappropriate' and emphasizing that the government should not control speech or pressure companies. Senator Ted Cruz aligned with Paul, warning of the dangers of Carr's actions, likening them to mob-like tactics portrayed in films.

Calls for Carr's resignation have risen, with Democratic leaders pushing for an investigation and public hearings. However, Carr remained unresponsive, while former President Trump supported Carr's stance, saying it wasn't overstepping any lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

