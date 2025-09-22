Left Menu

Historic 77.75% Voter Turnout in Peaceful Bodoland Territorial Council Elections

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections witnessed a 77.75% voter turnout, marking a historical, peaceful polling process without any violent incidents. The elections, involving five districts with 26.58 lakh voters, will shape the political landscape, with multiple parties including the BJP and UPPL in the fray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:00 IST
Historic 77.75% Voter Turnout in Peaceful Bodoland Territorial Council Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections recorded an impressive 77.75% voter turnout, a remarkable achievement in peaceful electoral processes, officials confirmed.

Polling went smoothly across the five districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), with no reports of violence or disruptions at the 3,359 polling stations. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proudly highlighted this as a first in Assam's electoral history.

Notably, the council elections are significant, with the BJP contesting independently for the first time, in addition to strong candidates from the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). Final vote counting is scheduled for September 26, with the election process concluding by September 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global
3
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
4
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025