Historic 77.75% Voter Turnout in Peaceful Bodoland Territorial Council Elections

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections recorded an impressive 77.75% voter turnout, a remarkable achievement in peaceful electoral processes, officials confirmed.

Polling went smoothly across the five districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), with no reports of violence or disruptions at the 3,359 polling stations. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proudly highlighted this as a first in Assam's electoral history.

Notably, the council elections are significant, with the BJP contesting independently for the first time, in addition to strong candidates from the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). Final vote counting is scheduled for September 26, with the election process concluding by September 28.

