Mutharika Takes Lead in Malawi's Presidential Election Amid Economic Turmoil
Former Malawian President Peter Mutharika leads over current President Lazarus Chakwera in the presidential election. Mutharika, previously in power from 2014 to 2020, aims for a return amid criticism of Chakwera's crisis management. The electoral commission will finalize results by September 24.
Malawi's political landscape is bracing for a potential shift as former President Peter Mutharika has established a significant lead over the incumbent Lazarus Chakwera in the ongoing presidential election, according to provisional results. The data, covering two-thirds of the country's councils, indicates Mutharika has secured around 66% of the valid vote, compared to Chakwera's 24%.
With a challenging threshold of more than 50% required to avoid a runoff, Mutharika's resurgence is notable given his previous tenure from 2014 to 2020. Analysts have long anticipated a formidable challenge from the 85-year-old to Chakwera's current administration, particularly as Malawi grapples with severe economic hardships.
The nation has been under duress from inflationary pressures exceeding 20% for over three years, compounded by climate-induced disasters like cyclones and droughts that have devastated agriculture. As the electoral commission double-checks results to avoid past electoral discrepancies, all eyes are on the potential implications for Malawi's governance and economic strategy.
