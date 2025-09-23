Kim Jong Un Vows to Strengthen Ties with China

In a significant diplomatic development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to enhance relations with China. The announcement was made via North Korean state media, KCNA, following Kim's response to a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping marking North Korea's founding anniversary.

Kim expressed his appreciation for the support shown by China during his recent visit to Beijing, where he attended a military parade alongside President Xi. This event marked the first bilateral meeting between Kim and Xi in six years, underscoring China's pivotal role as both a political and economic ally to North Korea.

On a parallel note, Kim's stance with the U.S. remains firm, indicating a willingness for discussions only if the U.S. ceases its demand for North Korea to relinquish its nuclear arsenal. This highlights the strategic balance Kim is negotiating between diplomatic relations with global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)