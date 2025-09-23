Uzbekistan Airways Seals Monumental $8B Boeing Deal

Uzbekistan Airways has inked a mammoth agreement with Boeing, involving an order valued at over $8 billion. The national flag carrier of Uzbekistan plans to acquire up to 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, marking a significant expansion of its fleet.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the deal on Monday, revealing the discussions he had with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev earlier this month. The aircraft manufacturer's statement was echoed soon after by Trump on his Truth Social platform.

This deal epitomizes a substantial step in the U.S.-Uzbekistan relations and the aviation sector, promising enhanced connectivity and the potential boost for both nations' economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)