Uzbekistan Airways Seals Monumental $8B Boeing Deal

Uzbekistan Airways has inked an impressive agreement with Boeing, signing a deal valued at over $8 billion. The deal includes the acquisition of up to 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the deal, highlighting his earlier discussions with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Updated: 23-09-2025 04:21 IST
Uzbekistan Airways has inked a mammoth agreement with Boeing, involving an order valued at over $8 billion. The national flag carrier of Uzbekistan plans to acquire up to 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, marking a significant expansion of its fleet.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the deal on Monday, revealing the discussions he had with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev earlier this month. The aircraft manufacturer's statement was echoed soon after by Trump on his Truth Social platform.

This deal epitomizes a substantial step in the U.S.-Uzbekistan relations and the aviation sector, promising enhanced connectivity and the potential boost for both nations' economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

