Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Sanae Takaichi, a candidate in the race to become Japan's next prime minister, advocated on Tuesday for the potential issuance of additional government bonds. Her proposition arises amidst financial concerns prompted by increasing living costs.

During a press conference, Takaichi highlighted the importance of utilizing extra tax revenues primarily to implement measures against the surging cost of living. However, she acknowledged that if these funds fall short, issuing government bonds might become necessary.

Her remarks underscore a strategic approach to safeguarding economic stability while addressing the financial pressures experienced by the Japanese populace.

