Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Sanae Takaichi, a Japanese prime minister contender, suggested using additional government bonds to offset rising living costs if extra tax revenues prove insufficient. Takaichi emphasized the importance of addressing the financial strain on citizens, suggesting bonds as a contingency plan to maintain economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-09-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 07:30 IST
Sanae Takaichi, a candidate in the race to become Japan's next prime minister, advocated on Tuesday for the potential issuance of additional government bonds. Her proposition arises amidst financial concerns prompted by increasing living costs.

During a press conference, Takaichi highlighted the importance of utilizing extra tax revenues primarily to implement measures against the surging cost of living. However, she acknowledged that if these funds fall short, issuing government bonds might become necessary.

Her remarks underscore a strategic approach to safeguarding economic stability while addressing the financial pressures experienced by the Japanese populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

