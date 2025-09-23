Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

Japan's veteran lawmaker Sanae Takaichi, who is aiming to become the country's next prime minister, emphasized on Tuesday the potential need for the government to issue additional bonds to offset increasing living costs.

During a press conference, Takaichi, known for her advocacy of fiscal and monetary stimulus, stated that while extra tax revenues should primarily fund such measures, issuing government bonds may be unavoidable if circumstances require.

Ahead of the October 4 Liberal Democratic Party leadership election to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Takaichi faces competition from contenders like Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who advocates funding spending through expected tax revenue increases and expenditure cuts.

