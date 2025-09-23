Left Menu

Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

Japanese lawmaker Sanae Takaichi, vying to become the next prime minister, suggests using government bonds to counter rising living costs if necessary. Takaichi, a proponent of fiscal stimulus, competes in the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race. Agriculture Minister Koizumi supports fiscal discipline with growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 07:46 IST
Japan's veteran lawmaker Sanae Takaichi, who is aiming to become the country's next prime minister, emphasized on Tuesday the potential need for the government to issue additional bonds to offset increasing living costs.

During a press conference, Takaichi, known for her advocacy of fiscal and monetary stimulus, stated that while extra tax revenues should primarily fund such measures, issuing government bonds may be unavoidable if circumstances require.

Ahead of the October 4 Liberal Democratic Party leadership election to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Takaichi faces competition from contenders like Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who advocates funding spending through expected tax revenue increases and expenditure cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

