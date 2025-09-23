Left Menu

Texas Politician's Anti-Hanuman Remarks Stir Controversy

Republican leader Alexander Duncan's comments labeling the Hindu deity Hanuman as 'false' have sparked outrage and calls for action from the Hindu American Foundation and internet users. The remarks challenged America's Christian identity, prompting debates about religious tolerance and respect for diverse beliefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent political uproar, Republican leader Alexander Duncan has come under fire for his remarks regarding the Hindu deity Hanuman, which he labeled as 'false,' stirring significant controversy across various communities.

Duncan's comments surfaced alongside a video of a 90-ft bronze statue of Hanuman in Texas. Critics, including the Hindu American Foundation, have demanded accountability, asserting that his statements are intrinsically anti-Hindu and contravene non-discrimination guidelines.

Supporters of religious inclusivity have pointed out that such rhetoric conflicts with fundamental American values, which are rooted in the freedom of belief and expression, as outlined in the First Amendment. The Texas GOP has yet to address the issue publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

