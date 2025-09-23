Texas Politician's Anti-Hanuman Remarks Stir Controversy

In a recent political uproar, Republican leader Alexander Duncan has come under fire for his remarks regarding the Hindu deity Hanuman, which he labeled as 'false,' stirring significant controversy across various communities.

Duncan's comments surfaced alongside a video of a 90-ft bronze statue of Hanuman in Texas. Critics, including the Hindu American Foundation, have demanded accountability, asserting that his statements are intrinsically anti-Hindu and contravene non-discrimination guidelines.

Supporters of religious inclusivity have pointed out that such rhetoric conflicts with fundamental American values, which are rooted in the freedom of belief and expression, as outlined in the First Amendment. The Texas GOP has yet to address the issue publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)